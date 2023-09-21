Togbi Sri commiserates with tidal waves victims in Anlo State  

Anloga, (V/R), Sept. 21, GNA- Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of the Anlo Kingdom has commiserated with the tidal waves victims in Anloland.

In a statement signed by Agbotadua Kummassah, spokesperson to Awoamefia, the Awoamefia extended his “greatest sympathy” to all families affected and promised to visit them.

He assured those affected that he would be paying a working visit to the affected settlements to ascertain the extent of damage caused.

Residents in Anlo on Wednesday morning woke up to tidal surged by the sea, displacing more than 1,000 homes and rendering them homeless with livestock, fishing nets and canoes of fishers not spared.

Coastal communities like Dzita, Woe, Tegbi, Nukpesekofe, Abutiakofe, Keta, Agavedzi and Adina all within Anloga, Keta and Ketu South Districts were affected.

The statement also advised all coastal community settlements to take care of their children, the elderly and the sick and protect them from the hazard of the current tidal upsurge and its associated cold weather conditions.

Anlo communities along the Gulf of Guinea have been experiencing sea destruction over the years rendering many homeless and properties destroyed.

GNA

