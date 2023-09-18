Three visually impaired siblings appeal for support

Sunyani, Sept. 18, GNA – Three visually impaired siblings in Sunyani have appealed to the Government and the public for support towards their upkeep, upbringing, and medical care.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered from their parents that Sandra Aniniwaa, 24, Gloria Pomaa Yeboah, 17, and Lamford Acheampong Yeboah, eight years, were not born blind, but lost their sight as they were growing.

According to the family of five, the sad situation had therefore left them in emotional trauma, and therefore, appealed for support to help unravel the mysteries surrounding the unusual blindness of the three children.

“We have visited several hospitals and eye clinics, including the Sunyani Regional Hospital, but their situation remains unchanged and keeps worsening”, Mrs. Naomi Pomaa, the mother and a petty trader told the GNA in an interview.

“In fact, we don’t know what exactly is happening to our children. The stigma is even so high because neighbours believed we were a curse. We have now relocated from the compound house to an uncompleted building so that we can have our peace of mind,” she said.

“I am a petty trader and their father have been in Ivory Coast for some time now. Bringing up these blind children alone is now a headache for me, I need support from the public urgently,” Mrs. Pomaa appealed.

Aniniwaa, the eldest child, told GNA that she completed and pursued vocational training at the Akropong School for the Blind, but because her parents could not afford, her vision to continue her education at the Wenchi School for the Blind had been truncated.

“It seems our conditions are beyond medicine because we have tried several physicians, but we don’t see anything positive,” she stated.

While appealing for support from the Government, churches, philanthropists and wealthy citizens and corporate bodies, Aniniwaa also called on the clergy to remember them in prayers for divine intervention.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

