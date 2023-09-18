Northern Woman Change Makers awards ceremony held in Tamale

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 18, GNA – Ms Amida Iddrisu, a 26-year-old physically challenged person, together with 18 outstanding women making positive change in Northern Ghana, have been awarded.

Ms Iddrisu received the award at the maiden edition of the Northern Woman Change Makers Awards, held in Tamale.

Other awardees were Pognaba Kubura Abdul-Kadire Seidu, Queen Mother of Soo Traditional Area in the North East Region; Kansawuriche Veronica, Queen Mother of Bole Traditional Area in the Savannah Region; Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH); Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Songtaba, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu, Executive Director of Girls to Women Foundation, Princess Felicia Zaato, Chief Executive Officer of Princess Skin and Health Centre, Fadila Fuseini, Chief Executive Officer of Tiyumba Hope Foundation, Dorcas Apoore, Executive Director of ASIGE-GHANA.

Others are Rhoda Kadoa Wedam, Chief Executive Officer of Song – Ba Empowerment Centre; Maria Johana Yuopor, Chief Executive Officer of Mara Foods and Beauty Smiles Project and Veronica Ajuilie Atinya, Chief Executive Officer of VAPCO Ventures.

The rest are Abdul-Razak Farida, Executive Director of CDA-Ghana; Martha Anabila, Executive Director of Martha Inspires Foundation; Alimatu Sadia Nuhu, Executive Director of My Hereafter Ghana and Sarah Naah Thomas, an educationist and child rights advocate.

The awards ceremony was organised by Dinbian Media Consult, a media organisation advocating and empowering women, children and other vulnerable groups in the Northern, North East, Upper West, Upper East, and the Savannah Regions.

Madam Dinbian Joyce Ali Najouk, Chief Executive Officer of Dinbian Media Consult, speaking during the awards, said women in Northern Ghana, over the years, had not been given the needed recognition despite their enormous efforts towards the socio-economic development in the regions.

She said the award was to reverse the narrative by ensuring that women were accordingly recognised, encouraged and supported to complement their male counterparts in fighting poverty, deprivation, and violence in Northern Ghana.

Mrs Vera Jawol Magan, Director of YEFL-Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation, delivering a keynote address, urged women in these regions to rise above their immediate challenges and embrace the numerous opportunities available for them.

She emphasised that the northern woman was more than capable to champion any development initiative in their communities, adding they required the spirit of courage and resilience to influence positive change.

Dr Naazia Ibrahim, Senior Lecturer at the University for Development Studies commended Dinbian Media Consult for instituting the awards programme and said it would help unravel the hidden prowess of women in the northern sector.

The awardees expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to work harder to bring about the needed change and development in the country.

GNA

