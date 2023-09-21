TEWU cautions against privatisation, commercialisation of education 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – Teachers and Educational Worker’s Union (TEWU) has urged educational authorities to avoid any attempt to privatise and commercialise education as it will affect the goal of equitable education for children.

The Union said while they appreciated that Government alone could not solve the myriad of challenges within the sector and had to partner with the private sector, such partnership should not breed commercialisation.

Mr Mark Denkyira Korankye, General Secretary, TEWU, said this at the 13th Quadrennial Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference of the Union on the theme: “Fostering Partnership for Equitable Education Delivery in Ghana: The Role of the Teachers and Education Workers Union.”

He said equitable education transcended the mere coordination of access to education or educational institutions and summed up the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which talks about education for all.

Mr Korankye said it embodied the principles of ensuring that every child in the country irrespective of their social and economic circumstances should be able to have quality education from start to the end.

“We want to draw Government’s attention to know that education is a right and not a privilege. No government should make any attempt of selling out the rights of the child to a private man and living the fate of these poor children in the hands of private business men,” he said.

The General Secretary said: “Privatisation and commercialisation of education is not acceptable. We are not against private people entering into the education field but where poor people are exploited, we will not accept that.”

He said the role of TEWU members should not under any circumstances be relegated to the background, adding that they were integral part of education policies and needed a strong voice to ensure that quality education was maintained.

Mr Martin Owusu Asamoah, Dean of Students Affairs, Accra Technical (ATU) University, in a Keynote address, said real change called for partnerships with not just the union but with the government, communities and other stakeholders

“We must engage constructively, ensuring that our voices are heard and actively shape policies and their implementation. Education isn’t just a school’s responsibility; it’s a shared community commitment,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Prof Amevi Acakpovi, Acting Vice Chancellor, Mr Asamoah said every student deserved an education tailored to their unique needs.

Rev Michael Adu Poku, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, TEWU, said: “For the first in TEWU, we had promotional exams workshop without any financial commitment from members and we have made it a yearly event. We are seeing the cohesion and activism from members.”

Three regions including the Greater Accra had held their conferences and at the 13th Quadrennial Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference some officers were elected at ATU on September 18 and 19. They will serve for four years.

The elected officers were Rev. Michael Adu-Poku, Chairman; Effah Baffo Gyamfi, Vice Chairman; Augustine Awuah, Trustee; Peter Sowah Laryea, Finance Committee Representative; Kenneth Botchway, National Executive Council (NEC member) and Doreen Edith Blasu, also NEC member

