Western North records marginal drop in fire related incidents in first eight months of 2023 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Sept. 21, GNA – The Western North Region has recorded a marginal decrease in fire related incidents in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Between January and August this year, the region recorded 81 fire outbreaks and nine related incidents as compared to 91 fire outbreaks and nine related incidents same period last year.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Grade II Amagnoh Philip Kudzo, the Western North Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He also said 27 cases were recorded within the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai, 24 at Wiawso and 16 at Aowin Municipalities.

Six were also recorded in Bia East, four at Bia West and four at Juabose districts.

According to the Regional Fire Commander 32 of the recorded cases were domestic, six industrial and vehicular each and four institutional fires,10 electrical, and eight bush fires.

ACFO II Kudzo expressed satisfaction in the reduction of fire incidents this year as compared to same period last year and said with the needed support, the fire command would do better.

Divisional Fire Officer Grade II, Joseph Amihere, Regional Safety Officer, for his part told the Ghana News Agency that they had intensified their education with regard to home safety “since almost 45 per cent of the recorded fire incidents were domestic with 75 per cent apparently been electrical”.

“Our home education revealed that most homes do not have earth wires so we are appealing to residents to always have earth wires so that excess voltage that comes out would be grounded”, he added.

The Regional Safety Officer said the region had 58 active volunteer fighters and with the help of TROPENBOS GHANA they embarked on rural education on effects and prevention of fire outbreaks.

He appealed to authorities to retool the service with the needed resources and protective gears to help them carry out their mandates diligently.

