Stakeholders in Education in Tema celebrate International Literacy Day

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, Sept. 11, GNA – The Rainbow Trust Foundation, in partnership with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and Directorate of Education in the Tema Metro, has celebrated International Literacy Day with students of the Nii Adjetey Ansah Memorial School in Tema Manhean.

Mrs. Joyce Phyllis Ampofo, founder of the Rainbow Trust Foundation, said the foundation, together with Book Aid International, supported and promoted literacy and formal education among schools in the various communities.

She stated that there had been a deficiency in teaching and learning due to the lack of books and reading materials in some schools; therefore, the initiative to support some schools in the country was brought forth.

She said the theme for this year’s celebration is “Promoting literacy for a world in transition; building the foundation for a sustainable and peaceful society.

“We want to promote literacy and education, especially reading, among school children to break the gap on literacy and provide a place for children to have an interest in reading”, she added.

Mrs. Ampofo added that they had provided over 112 schools within five regions of the country with textbooks and other reading materials, organised teacher-Liberian management to train teachers in how to handle the books and made a reading assessment for the students to determine their reading skills.

She explained again that the foundation has implemented a project called “explorer library,” where books and reading materials would be provided to the various schools for their libraries for the children to borrow and study.

She urged parents to use the little money they have to purchase text books and other reading materials for their children to improve their literacy skills.

The Tema Metro Education Director, Mrs. Bernice Ofori, also stated that literacy is everything in the 21st century and that it is important to instill it in the school children in the metropolis and the country at large.

She additionally added that the attention of students is mostly drifted away by television, the internet, and other activities that do not permit them to read, explaining that they mostly find reading a punishment or school assignment rather than an interesting and mind-blowing activity.

She advised parents to get involved in reading and urged them to encourage their children to have more interest in reading and learning while urging children to take their reading activities seriously, as they can be made fun and interesting entertainment as well.

Mr. Dennis Amarno Tetteh, the Tema East Sub Metro Chairman, who spoke on behalf of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Yohanne Armah Ashitey, said that the Assembly has promoted and enhanced educational standards and excellence in the metropolis.

He said the Assembly had taken advantage of steps to improve educational infrastructure throughout the metropolis, introduce some reading and quizzes for schools in the metro, and have plans to build a library for some schools in the metro.

“I have a firm belief that each child has the basic right to education, the right to read and write, and that this will in effect minimise the rate of illiteracy in the Tema Metropolis”, he said.

He therefore called on teachers, parents, NGOs, and other institutions to continue and help nurture these students, as it is a collective task, so that in the near future, the country and community can boost a society that fulfils literacy.

He also said this initiative will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4, which emphasises ensuring inclusive and equitable community education and the promotion of life long learning opportunities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

