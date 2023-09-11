GhanaPay Fair Expands to Hohoe and Kadjebi in Volta and Oti Regions

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – Residents in Hohoe and Kadjebi, in the Volta and Oti regions, are set to benefit from the GhanaPay mobile money service.

In addition, individuals interested in becoming GhanaPay mobile money agents can seize the opportunity to register and launch their business ventures.

The events in Hohoe and Kadjebi, dubbed as the ‘GhanaPay Mobile Money Experience Fair,’ represent a collaborative effort between the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) and partner banks.

The aim is to provide the public with convenient access to and enrollment in this innovative service, following a recent fair held in Tema. All major financial institutions will be present at both fairs, allowing the public the freedom to choose their preferred financial institution for registration.

These events will take place on September 11th and 12th in Hohoe, followed by September 13th and 14th in Kadjebi.

Registration for the GhanaPay mobile money platform is entirely free of charge, and residents are urged to bring their Ghana cards with them.

Samuel Darko, Head of the GhanaPay Mobile Money Unit at GhIPSS, encourages the public to take full advantage of these events.

He emphasizes, “GhanaPay mobile money is an exceptional experience that everyone should embrace. It can save you a significant amount of money, as there are no transaction costs on transfers except for the e-levy.”

Mr Darko explains that due to the service being offered by financial institutions, it also provides basic banking services. “Your transactions on GhanaPay are directly associated with the bank you registered with, enabling you to utilize your GhanaPay wallet balances to access loans.”

Launched just last year, GhanaPay mobile has already witnessed substantial enrollment and boasts a network of agents throughout the country.

It supports various functions, including the purchase of airtime and data across all networks, transfers of money across all networks and bank accounts, daily interest accrual on wallet balances, a unique Savings wallet for higher interest earnings, and the ability to pay bills and make payments using the universal GhQR.

GhanaPay mobile money, similar to conventional mobile money services, is provided by universal banks, rural banks, and savings and loan companies.

It offers basic mobile money features alongside supplementary banking services tailored to enhance users’ financial freedom. It is accessible through USSD *707* or the GhanaPay App, available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

