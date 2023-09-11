Takoradi residents want deplorable roads fixed

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Sept. 11, GNA – Residents and motorists in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed concern about the deplorable state of roads within the Metropolis

They said some roads within the Metropolis had deteriorated and developed deep potholes which threatened the lives of commuters and pedestrians.

They cited portions of Kwesimintsim highway, Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta, a section of the road close to the Takoradi Mall, among other areas as some of the roads that had deteriorated and needed urgent attention.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of Western Nzema Youth League, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said there were growing despondency among the youth regarding the bad state of roads and other ancillary infrastructure within the Metropolis.

The situation, he added, posed health implications, especially the dust emanating from the deplorable roads.

According to him, the Western Region had most of Ghana’s mineral resources, but had not translated into the development of basic infrastructure like roads.

“We bemoan the fact that, the Western Region, particularly the Regional Capital, Sekondi-Takoradi has poor road network even though we harbour a lot of prestigious companies,” Dr Kwesie indicated.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has also petitioned the government to urgently take action to fix deplorable roads within the Ahanta West Municipality.

It lamented the bad state of roads leading to Agona Nkwanta, the Municipal capital and its environs including Akwadae, Dixcove, Busua, Cape Three Point, Awutumano, Butre, Aboadze, Akatakyi, New Amanful, Funkoe, Banso and Bokoro among other areas.

Mr Thomas Takyi, Ahanta District GPRTU Welfare Chairman, said the deplorable state of the roads posed life-threatening dangers to drivers and commuters, adding that drivers spend many resources to repair their vehicles every time they ply the roads.

He said: “The GPRTU, being the biggest transport sector in the country and the Western region, has not failed to perform its duties to the government, by paying the necessary taxes and road worthy but we must say the roads in the Municipality are not worthy for our cars as they always tell us the car is not worthy for the road.”

He, therefore, called on the Government and other relevant authorities to take concrete steps to rehabilitate the deteriorated roads within the Municipality.

“We cannot overlook the precious time that is wasted on the roads due to huge potholes, which usually cause traffic congestion and a lot of chaos across the Municipality. We are appealing to the Government to take suitable action to repair the roads to make them motorable for us and all,” he said.

