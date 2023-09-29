South Africa adds Ghana to E-Visa list

Accra, Sept 29, GNA – South Africa has added Ghana to its E-Visa list, which means that Ghanaian nationals can apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the South African High Commission in Accra.

The South African High Commission, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the information was available on the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of South Africa.

It urged interested Ghanaians to visit the website at www.dha.gov.za to obtain more information.

It noted that the normal requirements such as passport details, letter of invitation and proof of accommodation and a bank statement, would be verified on arrival at the point of entry.

Additionally, passports that had been more than three months at the High Commission could be collected at VFS Global Offices, it said.

GNA

