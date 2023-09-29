Pilot dead after helicopter downed over storm-hit Greek island

Athens, Sept 29, (dpa/GNA) – A day after a helicopter overflying the storm-hit Greek island of Evia went down, the body of the pilot was recovered, the broadcaster ERTnews reported on Friday.

According to the coastguard, the pilot’s body was found at a depth of 52 metres, while the recovery was difficult, due to debris being flushed into the sea, limiting the visibility, reporters at the scene said.

The helicopter was flying over the north of the Aegean island, which had been hit by a storm.

A search and rescue operation was launched, and initially two people were thought to be on board, but only the pilot’s body was found.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

GNA

