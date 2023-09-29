Six perished in fatal accident on Wute-Akatsi road

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Wute (VR) Sept. 29, GNA – Six persons, including a baby girl believed to be over a year old, died on the Wute-Akatsi Stretch of the Ziope-Akatsi road on Wednesday.

The deceased, three females, two males, and the baby, died on the spot.

Mr Wisdom Akpabli, the Assembly member for Wute, who witnessed the accident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the tragedy occurred at about 0930 hours at Wute junction.

He said an Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number GT-630-V and a Tipper Truck, with registration number GT-8609-20, were involved in the accident.

Mr Akpabli said the Opel Astra taxi cap was moving from Ziope Suarekope to Akatsi with the passengers on board when it collided with the Tipper truck, which was carrying sand from Akatsi and heading towards Wute.

He said the tipper truck driver was allegedly trying to swerve a pothole on the road, resulting in the collision.

Mr Akpabli said the tipper truck driver and one other, who sustained some injuries, were rushed to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The Police at Akatsi have since confirmed the incident to the GNA.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Paul’s Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The GNA also learnt that a pregnant woman, onboard the open taxi cab, however escaped death but was receiving medical attention at a health facility.

