Sex offender who crashed car into Downing Street gates spared jail

London, Sept 26, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – A sex offender who drove his car into the Downing Street gates, in an “attack on democracy”, has avoided prison.

Seth Kneller, 43, launched his car at the gates protecting the British prime minister’s residence on May 25, as pedestrians fled the scene, and armed police watched.

In a TikTok video posted earlier that day, he blamed politicians for society’s ills and said “someone has to pay.”

He said he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, and asked: “What is there to live for anymore?”

Judge Christopher Hehir said Kneller launched an “attack on democracy” but was persuaded to spare him prison.

Kneller’s 15-month prison term was suspended for two years, and he must complete 30 rehabilitation days, and 27 days of a separate rehabilitation programme.

The car’s impact caused the outer gates to swing open, and the main gates to shake, London’s Southwark Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

Officers with firearms shouted “armed police” and detained Kneller after his car came to a stop.

As he was being detained, he told them he had “had enough,” adding: “I need help.”

When his phone was examined as part of the police investigation it was found to contain three category A indecent images of children, the most serious type, and five category C images.

The victims depicted were aged eight to 12.

Kneller was found to have accessed a website, known to contain indecent images of children 393 times.

The defendant, from Crewe in Cheshire, pleaded guilty to a count of dangerous driving earlier this month, and two of making indecent images of children at a hearing in June.

Prosecutor Alex Krikler said Kneller’s actions were “pre-planned and deliberate”, which “clearly raised concerns” the attack was a terrorist one.

GNA

