Rotary Club of Ho supports Akpini State to upgrade Kpando Health Centre

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 26, GNA – The Rotary Club of Ho is supporting the Akpini Traditional area in upgrading the Kpando Health Centre.

The health facility for decades now remains the only State owned in the District and was being considered for an upgrade to a polyclinic as part of an ambitious health improvement campaign by Overlord of the area, Okpekpewuokpe Torgbui Dzagadu IX.

The traditional ruler, soon after his instalment, set up a team of experts to lead the advancement of health service delivery in the area, and which had secured the support of the reputed social and humanitarian organisation.

The Rotary Club of Ho agreed to support the rehabilitation of the maternity unit of the health centre, and dedicated its 39th Presidential Ball and Fundraising event in Ho, to raising an amount of GHC 250,000 for the project.

Togbui Dagadu, who was special guest of honour at the event, commended the team for establishing collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ho towards the intervention at the health centre, and commended the humanitarian commitment of the Club and the quest for the realisation of its facility’s full rehabilitation.

He said the efforts would include rewriting the clinical flow, the establishment of other units, a confirmatory laboratory, to help promote the network of practice agenda for the Akpini State.

Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu, the President of the Club, while addressing patrons at the ball, said the project would bear significantly on the health outcomes of the Municipality.

“The maternity unit at the Kpando Health Centre has served as a lifeline for expectant mothers and their newborns for the past five decades and more. Unfortunately, it has fallen into

disrepair, and the conditions in which mothers bring new life into the world are far from ideal,” he said.

Present at the event were national leaders of the Club, individuals and organisations, both state and non-state.

A health campaign, which preceded the annual presidential balls, was taken to the Adaklu District, where more than 2000 benefited from various health services.

There was a blood donation unit, while the local NHIS office provided free services.

Rotary is a humanitarian organisation with several clubs in the country, with the Ho Club established in the 1980s.

GNA

