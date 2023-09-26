Malaria cases dip in Adaklu district

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tsriefe (V/R), Sept. 26, GNA – Malaria cases in the Adaklu district have reduced slightly to 3,717, representing 11.7 per cent of the 10 top Out-Patient Department cases from January to June 2023.

During the same period in 2022, 3,768 malaria cases were recorded, representing 12.7 of the top 10 OPD cases.

These were in a Community Level Malaria Social Behaviour Change Community Activity Report released at Adaklu Tsriefe by GOSANET Foundation, a Health-based NGO in the Adaklu district on Monday and shared with the Ghana News Agency.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI) fell marginally to 5001 cases in 2023 compared with 5111 cases for the same period in 2022.

The Report said during the first half of 2023, 5001 URTI cases were recorded followed by 3717 malaria cases, rheumatism 2872, internal worms 2789, Diarrhea 1240 and anemia, 1082 cases.

The others were PUO 836, skin diseases 835, typhoid fever 710 and pneumonia 498 cases.

Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that from February to July, this year Community Based Volunteers trained by the Foundation visited 7913 people in 1712 households in the district and educated them on malaria prevention and eradication.

He said this accounted for the reduction of malaria cases in the district and urged the Volunteers to keep up the good work.

