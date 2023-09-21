Public health awareness campaign held in Tamale  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Sept. 21, GNA – Mastercard Foundation has sponsored a public health awareness campaign in the Northern Region to educate community members on health care, COVID-19, and other health conditions.

The campaign was on the theme: “Fostering Community Public Health Champions”, and organised by Martha Inspires Foundation, in collaboration with Clarion Communication Agency in Tamale to sensitise people in communities to continue to practice good health care in preparedness for unforeseen health emergencies.

Madam Emefa Ameku, Leader of the Media Team of Public Healthcare Awareness Campaign Programme, advised members of the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and several other health conditions.

She said, “Adherence to preventive measures that are essential in the health and well-being of the continent’s population is key to prevent transmission and protecting oneself and others within their communities.”

Mr Nuru El Hak, Coordinator of Mastercard Foundation emphasised the importance of proactive community engagement and education to mitigate potential health crises.

He encouraged community members to participate in the role of Community Health Champions to undergo additional training to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to lead public health initiatives within their communities.

The Champions implemented in Northern and Ashanti Regions was empowering the communities to take charge of their health and well-being and with Mastercard Foundation to inspire lasting change, which would both benefit individuals and to strengthen community health care systems.

GNA

