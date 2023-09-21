GES Director urges parents to help children to read 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 21, GNA-Mr Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, has called on parents to help their children to read at home.

This he said would help widen children’s imagination and they are more likely to dream bigger and act creatively, which could benefit their school, work, and life in the future.

The GES Director said leaving school children’s academic work to teachers alone was a contributory factor to the falling standards of education in the country.

Mr Deh said these at an ActionAid Ghana’s Combating Modern Slavery Project Closure meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said reading to young children was an important way to help them build language skills as it exposes them to new words and ways of using language.

The District of Education explained that reading for pleasure and interest would help their children to develop reading skills and would give them the opportunity to practice these skills in meaningful ways.

Mr Deh said reading would help them learn general information about the world, which made it easier for them to learn about new subjects once they get to school.

He said reading helped build one’s vocabulary, improved both oral and written communications, helped relieve depression, and slowed age-related cognitive decline, among others.

The Director of Education also asked parents to take the education of their children seriously by providing them with the basic school needs such as school uniform, shoes, books, pens, pencils, among others as the state could not provide everything for them.

Mr Isaac Komla Agbolosu, Oti Regional Director of Department of Social Welfare, charged participants to help protect children, especially, the girl-child against sexual abuse, saying the act contravened the life God designed for them.

He said the Department abhorred any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to results in physical, sexual, or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of their liberty whether occurring in private or public.

Mr Agbolosu advised the participants not to handle those issues at home, but to report to the appropriate offices for prompt and decisive action.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

