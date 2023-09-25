PSGH marks World Pharmacists Day with free health screening, blood donation exercise

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Elmina (C/R), Sept.25, GNA – The Central Regional branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), has celebrated World Pharmacy Day with free health screening and blood donation exercise for resident at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirim Municipality of the Central Region.

Over 200 residents were screened for malaria, blood pressure, hepatitis B, diabetes, blood sugar levels and eye screening.

Others were also screened for blood haemoglobin level examination, together with a blood donation exercise to support the Elmina Polyclinic.

Marked every September 25, World Pharmacists Day applauds the contribution of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists to health care delivery, global health outcomes and nation building.

The theme for the celebration is: “Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems.”

The week-long activities were characterized by pharmacists sensitizing fisherfolks, social groups (seamstress and dressmakers of Elmina), religious bodies (Zongo mosque), Elmina District Church of Pentecost and the public on the dangers of self-medication, obesity, and its complications and how to reduce the disease burden and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Ms Abena Esia-Donkoh, Central Regional Chairperson of PSGH, said the theme for the year 2023 is aimed to shine a spotlight on the invaluable role played by Pharmacists in shaping the future of global health care systems.

She noted that the high prevalence of self-medication is alarming among Ghanaians, as it poses danger to one’s health.

Again, she noted that self-medication can lead to over dosage of a medicine and the harmful effects might be devastating.

She therefore admonished the public to stick the prescribed dosage by a physician, as some medicines could be addictive when taken above the limit.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) more than 50 per cent of all medicines are prescribed, dispensed, or sold inappropriately, while 50 per cent of patients fail to take them correctly.

The Central Regional Chairperson tasked pharmacists to ensure effective use of medicines.

The beneficiaries were grateful to PSGH for their kind gesture and promised to live a healthy lifestyle.

The PSGH also donated free dewormers and blood haematinics to assessed participants.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

