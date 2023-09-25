Kiev reports destruction of Russian ammunition depot

Kiev, Sept. 25, (dpa/GNA) – There was a large explosion on a factory site in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine on Monday.

A Russian ammunition depot detonated in an industrial area in the town of Sorokyne, Ukraine’s military governor of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysohor, said on Telegram.

The town of Sorokyne, known as Krasnodon in Soviet times, is more than 100 kilometres behind the front line, and only about 10 kilometres from the border with Russia.

Several videos published online show plumes of smoke over the town and firework-like detonations typical of exploding ammunition after the first bang. The information cannot be independently verified.

GNA

