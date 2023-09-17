Police arrest two suspects over murder

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA—The Police have arrested two suspects over the murder of a 35-year-old woman identified as Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

A news brief from the Police said, following a Police report on the whereabouts of the deceased and the subsequent discovery of her body in the garage of her residence by the Police crime scene experts, an intelligence-led operation was carried out.

It said further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Allister John, who was the househelp of the deceased, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21, which they subsequently sold.

The brief said the car had, however, been found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation.

Efforts are also underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

