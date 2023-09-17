Chief of Naval Staff immortalises fallen hero

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Sogakope-Nutekpor (V/R), Sept. 17, GNA-Rear Admiral Adam Yakubu, Chief of Naval Staff, has unveiled a gymnasium at the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) at the Naval base.

Dubbed “Ayamba Gymnasium”, it was named after late Able Seaman Class One (AB1) Peter Ayamba, a trainee, who died while practicing water confidence training during the Basic Operative Capability Course -Two, at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Sogakope-Nutekpor in the Volta Region.

Rear Admiral Yakubu paid glowing tribute to the late Ayamba, whom he referred to as “one of our finest trainees, who embodied the very essence of dedication and sacrifice.”

“To honour his memory and immortalise his bravery, we unveiled the gymnasium after him.”

Chief of Naval Staff said the untimely departure of Ayamba served as a solemn reminder of the risks that come with the noble profession.

“I wish to also extend my deepest appreciation to Petty Officer Second Class Bossman John who exhibited unparalleled dedication and valour, having endured significant injuries during one of our rigorous maritime capability exercises.”

One other trainee, who dropped from the training, also passed on.

Rear Admiral Yakubu, who presented some citations and cash donations to the bereaved families during the graduation ceremony of nine new SBS operatives at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Sogakope-Nutekpor, urged them to wear their new mantle with honour and distinction.

“This moment marks the culmination of months of dedication, hard work, and steadfast commitment.”

“I am profoundly honoured, knowing that you have emerged from the crucible of a mentally and physically demanding training to become the protectors of our maritime borders and our nation’s security.”

He thanked the American and Danish partners and all instructors of the course for their input and support during the training.

Commodore Bright EK Atiayao, the Functional Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Nutekpor Naval Base, disclosed that they had produced first-class operatives, “well-rounded and combat-ready.”

He said as a Command, they would continue to run with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff in ensuring a very high standard of training was achieved to maintain a modern robust Naval Force.

The colorful ceremony recorded only nine successful trainees out of the initial 29 officers who applied for the 26-week rigorous tasks.

They would now join the SBS, an elite special force unit to counter piracy, trafficking, and others.

