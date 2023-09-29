PHOTO GALLERY: 2023 World Tourism Day in Ada

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – The observance of this year’s World Tourism Day saw enthusiastic participation on the part of indigenes and guests who turned out for the event at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

From visits to the Nkyinkyim Museum to ferry rides over sections of the Volta Lake, the event concluded on Wednesday with a durbar attended by hundreds of people from the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

The Day was marked on the theme “Tourism and Green Investment: Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity.”

It underscored the need to preserve the country’s natural and cultural heritage to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for Ghana’s tourism industry.

