Yaw Myler releases much anticipated song dubbed ‘For You’

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Charles Afriye Baiden, popularly known as Yaw Myler has released his much-awaited song titled “For You”.

The song, which was released on Thursday September 28, 2023, is a love-drill genre produced by Devany beats.

The song explains how a boy expressed his affection for a lady he had cherished much.

Speaking with the GNA Entertainment, he said that he was motivated by love, peace and hope, adding that to ensure a progressive cause we must continue to love ourselves.

When asked about any upcoming projects, he said music enthusiasts should keep their fingers crossed for more jamming bangers, and assured his fans to anticipate a two jam hits to be released soon.

He said the Ghana music industry is not flawless for upcoming artists like himself, but to break through in our current music industry, one must believe, work hard and be with determined.

Myler started manifesting his music career at his second year in senior high school, he is currently in the limelight of music across the world.

He started singing professionally in 2021 with his song “Why Me”, which has generated more fan base across Europe.

He advised the youth and upcoming artists to “have a vison , believe , work hard towards it and involve God and be assured of success”.

“For You” is available on all digital service providers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

