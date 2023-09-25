Parliamentary Aspirant organizes health outreach at Adenta Lorry Station and Ritz Junction

By James Madakena

Adenta-Accra, Sept 25, GNA – Madam Kozie Akosua Manu, a New Patriotic Parliamentary Aspirant for the Adentan constituency has organised a day’s free medical outreach exercise at the Adenta Lorry Station and at the Ritz Junction.

Apart from winning the seat, she said it was also a demonstration of her preparedness to assist her Constituency with development if elected.

The exercise included the diagnosing people of hypertension, malaria, HIV test, including body weight index.

Ailments that needed further medications were duly administered.

Her intention to contest brings to four, the number of candidates that will be contesting for the NPP Parliamentary slot.

GNA

