Parents urged to commit more to wards’ educational foundation

Buduburam (C/R), Sept. 18, GNA – A new educational complex, Noble Captains Academy has been inaugurated at Buduburam-Big Apple in the Central Region to provide world class quality education for the people of the area with a call on parents to commit resources towards preparing their wards for a fast-advancing world.

The Director of the school, Mr Alex Obu-Simpson at the grand opening and second graduation ceremony of the school said global advancement required that the younger generation received quality education to adequately prepare them for a competitive globalized world.

The ceremony was held on the theme “Impacting the Future of the Child in a competitive world; the role of quality education.”

Mr Obu-Simpson indicated that education was necessary to help leverage disparities in the country adding that the institution’s mission was to provide a conducive environment for learners rounded intellectual, social, physical, moral and emotional development.

The school, a 38-classroom fitted with a 3000-book library, a sick bay and recreational area is aimed at bringing quality education to the people of the area.

Mr Obu-Simpson stated that currently the school with 750 the capacity had enrolled only 150 pupils and urged the people of the area to patronize the school.

Using his own life as a testament, he stated that education brought leverage between the rich and the poor and that the school was his contribution to help develop the new community and the future of the country.

For her part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amissah commended private basic schools in the Awutu- Senya-East municipality for their immense contribution to the economic growth of the area.

She revealed that private schools while providing quality education for children in the area, were also a source of employment for people contributing to the economic growth of the municipality.

The Municipality has more than 400 private schools as compared to the 47 public schools with private schools remaining a great contributor to resolving the educational needs of Kasoa and its environs.

Mrs Obo Amissah identified infrastructure deficit in schools as well as a shift system as major problems facing education in the municipality but was delighted that some of the private schools have done great work in providing infrastructure conducive for effective teaching and learning.

The MCE particularly lauded the management and leadership of Noble Captains Academy for their dedication and hard work and putting up the noble school to help educate and train quality human resource in the municipality.

Mrs Obo Amissah again admonished parents to be responsible and commit more towards the education of their children because the future of the country and globalization called for parents and schools to effectively expose children to technology.

She however cautioned parents to ensure the proper supervision of their wards for them to use the internet rightly.

“We should know what our children are watching on TV and the internet, so, we do not lose them.

She called for holistic development of children saying, “parents must be consciously involved if children are to be natured holistically in terms of the mind, heart and hands.”

The Headmistress of Swedru Senior High School, Golda Esi Andam Eduah stressed the importance of quality education for the wellbeing of the individual, community and nation and urged all stakeholders to contribute their quota towards high quality education in the school.

She advised the pupils to take advantage of the serene environment created to optimize their potential in all areas.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the school, Mrs Nelly Adjoa Sekyi-Hagan stated that education and character moulding were critical to the holistic growth of children and that all stakeholders must teach the learners values of respect, integrity, service and excellence.

GNA

