ORC temporarily shuts down application software due to technical challenges

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has temporarily shut down its application software system due to some technical challenges the Office is facing.

“This unfortunate situation is as a result of maintenance works being carried out on our system to reduce the down times being currently experienced,” a statement issued by the Management of ORC said on Monday, announcing the closure.

The ORC, therefore, urged its clients and stakeholders to remain patient as it worked to resolve the situation in order to forestall future occurrences.

“Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the statement added.

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) is the autonomous public institution mandated to register and regulate business entities in Ghana.

It was established by an Act of Parliament under Section 351 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

