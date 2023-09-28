Omanhene calls for effective mechanism to reduce economic hardship 

By James Esuon, GNA

Gomoa Ajumako (C/R) Sept. 28, GNA – Obrempong Yamfo Krampah XI, the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, has reiterated calls on government to institute measures to help revert current economic hardship facing Ghanaians.

He said, there was the need for the government to cushion the economy by creating an enabling environment for businesses, to curtail the outcry among people for peace and development.

The Chief said, low-income citizens were complaining about financial difficulties, and it was the duty of the government to ensure that the problems were solved.

The Omanhene made these known when he addressed Divisional, Sub-chiefs, Queen mothers, and family heads to mark the 2023 Yam festival celebration at his palace at Ajumako in the Gomoa West District of the Central region.

Obrempong Yamfo Krampah who is also the immediate past President of Central Regional House of Chiefs, noted that there was growing disaffection among Ghanaians, and urged the government to come out with sustainable solutions to their concerns.

He said the recent demonstrations held at Jubilee House in Accra and other industrial actions by workers attested to the fact that majority of Ghanaians were facing economic hardship.

He said, as traditional leaders and custodians of the land, chiefs were not supposed to be involved in politics, and would not in anyway undermine the administration of governments, but they could speak on behalf of their people.

The Omanhene hinted that chiefs would never subscribe to coups, but cautioned the government to put in place effective mechanisms that would provide financial freedom to the populace.

He appealed to President Akufo Addo’s government to heed to the calls from chiefs, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to make changes in his ministerial and other appointees, for effective administration of the country.

On land cases, the Omanhene admonished Divisional and sub-chiefs to avoid bribery, unfair hearing and wrongful judgment of cases brought before them at various palaces, to reduce land disputes.

He also called for co-operation, mutual understanding, and a sense of ownership between them and the inhabitants to promote peace.

The Omanhene expressed grave concern about the numerous teenage pregnancy cases in towns and villages, which were retarding the progress of girl child education.

He called for the strengthening of existing traditional bye-laws, that which barred children under 18 years from staying out after 1900 hours in all communities under Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area.

GNA

