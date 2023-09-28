Kyerematen’s resignation is ‘big blow’ to NPP, political watchers

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 28, GNA – A cross section of political watchers in the Sunyani Municipality have described Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a ‘big blow’ to the Party in the perceived factionalism and division.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, they argued the NPP was likely to bear the brunt of the former Trade and Industry Minister’s resignation in the Election 2024, if the Party failed to do its homework well.

“Elections have to do with numbers. It’s not only Mr Kyerematen and his followers who are disgruntled within the NPP. In fact, is that there are several others and the NPP leadership must be proactive in tackling the emerging challenges in the Party,” Mr Armstrong Asiedu, a resident stated.

Mr Yaw Osei, a commercial driver and sympathiser of the NPP also said he was hopeful that the Party’s leadership in the Bono Region would learn a cue from Mr Kyerematen’s resignation and do more to re-unite and bring on board some of the Party’s youth in the region.

Meanwhile, Mr Kyerematen’s resignation had been a topical issue for discussions and talks within the enclave of the Sunyani main garage since his announcement on Monday.

During a visit, the GNA chanced on groups of mechanics engaged in a heated argument on the matter at their respective shops.

While some of the mechanics argued the resignation of Mr Kyerematen was in the right direction, others described his decision of leaving the NPP as “worthless.”

Mr Kyerematen announced that he would contest the upcoming 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate and cited among other reasons levels of intimidation and monetisation that characterised the Party’s Super Delegates Conference as unprecedented in the history of internal elections of the NPP.

