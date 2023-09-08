Officials of Immigration and Customs bust largest consignment of Indian Hemp

By Maxwell Awumah

Nyive (V/R), Sept. 8, GNA – A joint Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) cum Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have intercepted 6,400 slabs of suspected Indian hemp.

The consignment, packed in 80 bulky sacks with each containing 80 slabs, weighing about six tons is the highest interception in the area and region.

Nyive Sector Commander, ACI Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria, briefing the Ghana News Agency, said on September 7, 2023, a joint operation led by him and his counterpart Superintendent Courage K. Amegbe, of Operation Calm Life at the border intercepted the consignment upon a tip-off in a dilapidated house under renovation.

He said the house in question is behind the clinic at Atikpui with a digital house number E519, Asparagus Street (VH-1964-3267).

He said the sacks were packed in two separate rooms at the location with no sign of any occupants at the time of the operation, reason for no arrest.

He disclosed the consignment was conveyed to the main office and subsequently sent to the Customs warehouse, awaiting further directives from Headquarters.

ACI Zakaria indicated that the consignment was destined for neighbouring Togo.

The Acting Volta Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Noah Ahomka Yeboah, in commending his men, used the opportunity to advise cartels in the habit of the illegal business to stop.

He said his men were highly alert and believed with the collaboration with other security agencies to man the frontier and arrest these undesirable elements in the society.

He commended the Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and other securities for their unflinching support, while thanking the Chiefs and residents of border communities for their collaboration.

GNA

