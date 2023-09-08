NPP aspiring MP equips constituents with skills  

By Simon Agbovi GNA

Bortianor, Sept 8, GNA – An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency, Mrs Vida Agyekum Acheampong, has urged the youth to acquire skills to be economically independent.

This was after she organised a week-long entrepreneurial skills training dubbed: “Obaatanpa Project,” for more than 300 women in the constituency.

The trainees were taught how to make pastries, bridal fans, yoghurt, local drinks, spices, soaps and detergent among other things.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirant, the Organiser of her campaign team, Mr Isaac Ababio, emphasised the necessity of skills training for youth economic empowerment.

“The training is to equip the beneficiaries with skills so they can be gainfully employed and make a living,” he said, urging them to form groups and establish joint business ventures to help propel their trade and ensure development.

Mr Ababio expressed gratitude to the trainees for availing themselves for the programme and urged them to make good use of the skills acquired.

Nii Quashie Djabum Okreketeyua II, the Adontehene of Kokrobite, expressed joy that the leader and founder of Obaatanpa Project, Mrs Agyekum Acheampong, had the vision to support the youth, especially women, to acquire skills to cater for themselves and their families.

He urged other politicians to do same to help reduce the unemployment rate in the constituency.

Nii Okreketeyua entreated the trainees to put to work the skills acquired to improve their lives and teach others to eradicate poverty and unemployment in the area.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the aspiring MP, reassuring her that the skills acquired would be put to good use.

They said the training would help them to establish businesses to improve their lot.

The training was the first of its kind in the constituency and the beneficiaries urged delegates of the NPP to vote for Mrs Agyekum Acheampong to win the slot so she could do more to improve the lives of the youth.

