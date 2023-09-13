NPA holds downstream compliance workshop for industry players

Accra, Sept 13, GNA – The National Petroleum Authority(NPA) has organised a three-day downstream compliance workshop to equip managers and supervisors of oil marketing companies (OMCs) with industry-related information.

Organized by the Business Development Department of the NPA, the workshop seeks to improve OMCs’ compliance with the Authority’s regulatory requirements to avoid sanctions.

Mrs. Linda Asante, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NPA said the Authority was ready to provide them with all the information needed to comply with the operational requirements and cautioned them against going through any third party.

Besides, Mrs. Asante said, they could visit the Authority’s website for any information needed.

“Our doors are always open for you to get all the information. You don’t need ‘goro boys’. Don’t fall prey to any unscrupulous individuals,” she said.

Mrs. Asante said the downstream had witnessed challenges since the COVID-19 period characterized by exchange rate fluctuations and increases of prices of petroleum products.

She said the NPA had with the collaboration of industry players made the sector robust and resilient.

In his remarks, the CEO and industry coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, noted that compliance played a vital role in the success and sustainability of businesses.

He said the workshop afforded industry players the opportunity to share ideas on how to address compliance challenges.

Mr. Agyemang Duah lauded the Authority for organizing the workshop to provide industry players with information needed to ensure compliance.

GNA

