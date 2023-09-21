Northern Regional Minister calls for collaboration between MMDAs, development partners  

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept. 21, GNA – Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has called for stronger collaboration between Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and development partners in the region to enhance sustainable development.

He said effective collaboration was crucial towards harmonising programmes and projects being implemented by government and development partners in the region to ensure a more coordinated and holistic approach to development.

Alhaji Saibu made the call during a stakeholder engagement with MMDAs and development partners in Tamale.

It was organised by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and brought together various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Planning Officers, Regional Heads of Department, and representatives of development partners such as Policy LINK, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

There were presentations on developments in various sectors in the region including education, and agriculture.

Alhaji Saibu said the engagement was to provide the platform to share innovative ideas to promote best practices and a holistic approach to tackling the gaps and challenges associated with the implementation of development projects and programmes.

He said this was crucial to ensuring judicious use of available resources to positively impact livelihoods of citizens and help avoid the incidences of duplication of resources.

Hajia Gyamila Abdul-Wahabi, Head of WFP’s sub-office in Tamale, said the engagement was necessary to strengthen the capacities of government agencies and other actors to enhance sustainable development.

She was optimistic that the implementation of WFP’s four-year Country Strategic Plan 2024 – 2028 would see more collaborations with government and civil society organisations to champion development in the region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

