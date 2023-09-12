Northern Regional Director of NYA receives Youth Personality of the Year Award

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 12, GNA – Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has been awarded Youth Personality of the Year at this year’s Ghana lifestyle Awards, held in Tamale.

The awards sought to celebrate individuals and organisations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment and excellence in their respective fields fostering positive change and inspiring others in the process.

It was organised by Hyperlink Group in partnership with Twellium Industrial Company Ghana.

Mr Sulemana dedicated the award to all young people and urged them to eschew violence by demonstrating patriotism towards building a prosperous country.

Mr Sulemana, prior to his appointment as the Northern Regional Director of the NYA on July 1, 2021, served as the Upper West Regional Director of the NYA and the Director of Programmes and Operations at the NYA’s Head Office in Accra.

His term as the Northern Regional Director has witnessed strategic partnership with relevant stakeholders towards youth empowerment.

Key among them is the restructuring and provision of office space for the Northern Regional Youth Parliament, implementation of Youth and Mentors Achievers Awards, Skills towards Employability and Productivity, Youth space digest amongst others.

He has also supervised the piloting of youth in agriculture project in the Mion District, information and communication technology training programmes for National Service Personnel as well as the admission of 55 awardees of the youth.

He also mentored achievers in the Northern Regional Hall of Fame.

GNA

