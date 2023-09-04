Nominees for Africa Peace Advocate Awards 2023 unveiled 

Accra, Sept 4, GNA- The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), which organizes the Africa Peace Advocate Awards (APAA), has announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony.

It is a prestigious honour that celebrates individuals or organizations that have significantly contributed to advancing peace and harmony throughout the African continent.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said this year’s event is scheduled for September 21, 2023, at the Pottersville Church Conference Hall in East Legon Hills, Santoe, Accra.

The ceremony will gather a confluence of distinguished personalities, politicians, philanthropists, and peace advocates from across the world and expected to be graced by Ambassador Per Stephan, the World Peace President from Denmark; Ambassador Emmanuel Nweke, the International Peace Spokesman; Dr. Sammy David from Liberia and Ambassador Livingstone Banjagala from Uganda, among other influential figures from global and African peace-keeping organizations, United Nations delegates, and diplomats.

The Africa Peace Advocate Awards 2023, which is being organized on the theme “Action for Africa Peace,” promises to be a memorable occasion ripe with opportunities for connection, dialogue, learning, and inspiration.

The statement said there would be 30 awards targeting 30 deserving awardees who would be honored for their remarkable commitments to championing peace initiatives within the African continent.

It said the selection process took into account recommendations, thorough background checks, social impact, advocacy, and the promotion of peace.

“The carefully chosen uncategorized list includes Ghanaians from various sectors of the nation, including humanitarian organizations, non-profits, NGOs, international peace initiatives, UN SDGs advocates, businesses, religious organizations, individuals, politicians, media personalities, and public figures, who are promoting peace and championing Africa’s development.

Through their varied platforms, jobs, and professions, these peace activists and philanthropists are “reshaping history, bridging inequality gaps, developing leaders, and establishing new paths for wealth creation,” according to the organizer.

The nominees are Mrs. Rev. Dr. Joy Owusu, Dean of Covenant Christian Leadership University College, CEO Bolga Waakye, Smile Divilla Ltd, Dr. Bright Oko, CEO of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic, Lady Rev. Mrs. Martha Frimpong Boateng, CEO, Martha Frimpong Boateng Foundation, Piesie Esther Gospel Artist and Dr. Chester Bonnako, CEO, Grace Homeopathy Clinic.

Others are Ms. Harriet Nartey, Broadcast Journalist, Diplomatic Affairs TV Show, Ms. Edna Bruce Cudjoe, Edna Bruce Cudjoe Foundation, Ms. Regina Asamoah, Children and Gender Advocate, CEO Missing Children Ghana, Apostle Abraham Lamptey, General Overseer, Believers House of Worship Ministries, Dr. Mrs. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, National Women’s Organizer (NDC), Fiifi Pratt, Broadcast Journalist, Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku, CEO Kaya Tours/Broadcast Journalist, Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I, Naa Tutuwaa Foundation and Dr. Nana Enyinfua III, CEO, Enakare Foundation.

Others include Mrs. Theresa Tawiah Anang, Head of Women’s Empowerment at Riverside Foundation, Rev. Dr. Victor Anang, CEO, Crystal Logistics, and General Merchant, Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye, Pamcos Foundation, May Adaeze Chinda, CEO, Save the Child and Widow Foundation, Ms. Emmaline Dartey, CEO, ICS Africa, Rev. Dr. Nelly Deladem, Prestige Women’s Network, Mrs. Yvonne Nana Antonio, Fidelity Bank, PLC, Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankattah, President Gadangme Council of Asafoatsemii and Asafoanyemii, Ms. Cecilia Agyeiwaa, Broadcast Journalist

The rest are Anokyewaaba Serwaa, Broadcast Journalist, CEO, Anoba Foundation, Ms. Valentina Ofori Afriyie, Broadcast Journalist, Mr. Philip Dankwah, CEO, St. Philip Enterprise, Mr. David Osei, CEO, Silicone Properties Accra, Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X, Chief of Abura Tetsi Odzikro, Rita Esionam Garglo, No Limits Charity Organization and Joseph Kobla Wemakor, CEO, Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG).

GNA

