Global Evangelical Church consecrates new Presbyters at Akatsi 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 4, GNA – The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has charged Christians to embrace holiness in order to see God.

“Seek holiness. You must give your life fully to Jesus, because you cannot belong to Him without His spirit in you,” he said.

Rt Rev. Dzomeku made the call at the consecration of 28 new presbyters of the Church at Akatsi, Shalom Chapel on Sunday, following a two-day leadership empowerment seminar, which commenced on Friday.

Speaking on the theme: “Pursuit of Holiness,” he called on Christians to shun evil desires since Jesus Christ died for their sins.

“Those who do not have the Holy Spirit engage in all manner of evil acts… so when you are born again, you will not have evil pride in you.”

The Moderator said spirit-filled Christians preached peace, love, and self-control, which were the fruits of the spirit, adding

that God’s spirit helps believers to do His work effectively.

He charged the new Presbyters to adhere to their core mandates, including ensuring the welfare and spiritual growth of members and leaders, the success of all church activities for the growth of the church, and others.

It was only by the grace of God that one could occupy a leadership position, he said, and appealed to the congregation to offer the Presbyters support in order to succeed.

He commended the Akatsi Presbytery for their excellent performance in church growth and activities over the period and

tasked the Presbyters to offer themselves wholeheartedly for God’s work.

The new Presbyters were drawn from the various districts/parishes of the church including Abor, Afife, Agbozume, Wudoaba, Tsiame, Ave-Xevi, Dzodze Fiagbedu, and Penyi.

