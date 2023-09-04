Ghana lines up international friendly with Liberia ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep. 4, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana, as part of preparations towards the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will take on Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday September 12,2023.

The four-time African champions would see the clash and other games to assess their strength before the continental showpiece next year.

Ghana is of high hopes of booking a slot to the AFCON as they take on Central Africa Republic later in the week.

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars has also named his final 25-man squad who would be representing Ghana in these upcoming games.

The Black Stars players are expected to arrive from their respective clubs beginning Monday September 4, 2023.

