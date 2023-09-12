Network challenges disturb AAK limited registration

Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Abura-Dunkwa (C/R), Sept. 12, GNA – The limited voter registration exercise in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District was fraught with network challenges, stalling the registration process for hours.

The technical hitch slowed the exercise, resulting in long queues in the registration that started at 0800 hours.

Scores of anxious registrants, who throng the Centre from the 35 electoral areas, appeared frustrated but stood still in the winding queues.

Vehicles loaded with largely young registrants arrived at intervals from various communities in the district.

An official of the Electoral Commission (EC) told the Ghana News Agency they anticipated to register 300 people.

There were no security breaches as agents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) were available to police the exercise.

However, in the Assin South District, the registration Centre largely had no registrants as the centre appeared deserted.

Mr. Daniel Della Jokoto, the District Director of EC, said the exercise started at 0800 hours without any hitches.

There were party agents who were strictly monitoring the process.

