NDC, NPP lament slow pace of EC registration process in Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 20, GNA – The Hohoe Constituency Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed concerns over the “slow” pace of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) limited voter registration exercise in the Municipality.

They noted that the slow nature of the process was ‘burdening’ voters from within and outside of the Municipality, only to join long queues at the centre and it was discouraging others from participating in the exercise.

Mr Newton Darkey, the NDC Chairman told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the Party was not impressed with the pace of work.

He said most of the registrants were Junior High School graduates who did not reside in Hohoe hence the cost to afford a new Voter Identity (ID) card hinged on their parent’s finances.

Mr Darkey said most of the people who had to travel from other electoral areas to register, had to come back the following day if they were unlucky to not be registered on the same day.

He said it was hoped that the EC could register more than 300 registrants daily to help reduce the stress people went through.

The EC could have done the registration on rotational basis in all the electoral areas in the Municipality which would reduce the stress registrants were facing and still met the October 2, deadline.

Two new voters from Wli, told GNA that they could not receive their voter ID cards on the first day they came, hence had to travel back which was an extra cost.

Master Etse Kodzo Edo and Miss Eklu Ama Juliana appealed to the EC to increase the number of machines and specially plan for those coming from outside Hohoe, so they could be served on time.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, the NPP Chairman, said the registration exercise continued to be smooth within a calm atmosphere and the numbers of registrants kept increasing.

He encouraged people who had been challenged to remain calm and focus on proving their eligibility before the Committee.

Mr Kondobrey noted that although the new voters had been burdened, it was commendable that those unable to register by close of registration, were noticed and given preference the following day.

He commended the EC and the party agents for peacefully handling the exercise in the Municipality.

The GNA observed that although there was a queue, orderliness at the Centre was ensured.

GNA

