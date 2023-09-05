MTN Ghana engages Media to keep fit 

Accra, Sept 04, GNA – Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana Limited has engaged the media in Accra to keep fit and to promote healthy living.

Scores of journalists from sports, education, business, finance, social, IT and Commerce, defied the early morning showers and gathered at the Legon Botanical Gardens to embark on a 5.4km walk which started at the entrance of the garden.

Participants walked through the TF Gate, Law School, Athletic Oval, Registry, Balme Library and back to the Law School, Pent, Evandy Hostel, TF Gate and ended at the Gardens.

An aerobics session was held after the walk, which was led by Fitness Coach, Matthew Frimpong.

Prior to the walk, participants had their blood pressure and sugar level checked and those who needed counselling were advised to change their lifestyle to reduce the risk of getting diabetes and hypertension.

As part of socialization for the participants, a tug of war and musical chair competition was organized for them, and winners were rewarded with souvenirs from MTN.

Madam Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN, thanked the media for responding to the call of MTN and commended them for fully participating in the event.

She said as journalists and corporate workers, there was little time to relax but urged them to take issues about their health seriously.

The event had staff from the Corporate Affairs department of MTN in attendance and was powered by MTN Bright Media.

GNA

