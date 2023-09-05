Beach Soccer: Vodza Iron Breakers sinks Havedzi Mighty Warriors in a charged game 

Credit: Benard Worlali Awumee.

Keta, (V/R), Sept 5, GNA, Vodza Iron Breakers defeated Havedzi Mighty Warriors in a 2-1 cagey game, which was full of display of energy and high emotions from the Vodza-based side due to a tragic situation that befell them.

One of Breakers players, Christian Tamakloe was involved in a motor accident the previous day and is currently in critical condition at the hospital, which motivated his team mates to win the cagey dwell for him.

Paul Kpotosu of Havedzi Mighty Warriors opened the score before Maxwell Avete of Vodza Iron Breakers equalized in the 24th minute during the second quarter during their week 11 encounter.

Wise Nyamadi got the winning goal for Iron Breakers on the 38th minute during the third quarter.

The game was full of dramatic moments with many saves from both goalkeepers and lots of misses from Havedzi Mighty Warriors players with Kingsley Yeboah being the man in the middle and was assisted by Emmanuel Kordorwu and Abraham Lincoln, on the lines.

Goal scorers had these to tell Ghana News Agency; “We are happy we won this game today, though this is one of our difficult games, we dedicate the win to our brother Christian to get well soon and join us,” Maxwell said.

“It was not easy from the beginning, but we thank God for this win and we did it for our friend, need him back with us and God should heal him for us” Wise also prayed.

Earlier on the day, Ada Assurance defeated Kedzi Miracle Stars in a 6-4 match and Keta Sunsets Sports took Ocean Stars down by a 5-2 score line.

After week eleven matches, Ada Assurance still leads the log with 19 points as Keta Sunsets occupies the second position with 18 points, Havedzi Mighty Warriors and Vodza Iron Breakers stay at third and fourth positions respectively with 15 points each, Kedzi Miracle Stars have 14 points to occupy a fifth position as Tegbi Ocean Stars drops to the bottom with 12 points.

Week twelve of zone two of Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League will return next weekend at Ada Assurance soccer arena.

GNA

