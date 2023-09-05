AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars hold first training ahead of CAR clash 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic (CAR).

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the side, together with his technical team members took the players through a series of sessions to get them ready for the clash on Thursday.

12 players have reported to the Black Stars camp as the rest were expected to join their teammates later in the week.

The players were Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jonathan Sowah, Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Edmond Addo, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu and Joseph Aidoo.

The Black Stars of Ghana would need a positive result in the football capital, Kumasi on Thursday to book a ticket to the continental event next year.

GNA

