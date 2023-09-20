Most of Spain women’s team players reach agreement to end boycott

Berlin, Sept 20, (dpa/GNA) – Several players nominated to the Spain women’s team, despite a boycott, have been convinced to play the upcoming Nations League games, after around six hours of negotiations.

The president of Spain’s governing sports body CSD, Victor Francos, said on Wednesday morning that 21 of the 23 players named to the squad, have agreed to play.

Patricia Guijarro and Mapi León, are the two players who wanted to leave the training camp. According to Francos, they will not be punished.

“Mentally, we’re not in a position to stay here,” Guijarro said. León added that they are “happy, that there will be changes, and those will be put in writing.”

Spain face Sweden on Friday and Switzerland next Tuesday.

The players announced a boycott in support to women’s World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed on the lips by then Spanish federation (RFEF) president, Luis Rubiales, during the trophy ceremony, after the 1-0 win over England in Sydney last month. Hermoso has said several times that she didn’t consent to the kiss.

Several players, including the entire World Cup winning squad, said they would not play for Spain, as long as Rubiales was president.

He resigned last week after initially refusing to step down, but the players continued the boycott and demanded further personnel changes in the federation.

However, new coach Montse Tomé, who had been due to name her squad last Friday after replacing the sacked Jorge Vilda, still included 15 of the world champions in her 23-player squad on Monday for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Guijarro and León, meanwhile, were part of a group of 15 players who last year said they would not play again under then coach Vilda, complaining about his methods. The RFEF backed Vilda at the time and only three of the 15 made it into the World Cup squad.

After negotiations between the players, the CSD and the RFEF, Francos said the federation, would implement the far-reaching changes demanded by the squad. A joint commission is to be set up for this purpose.

According to Francos, the future of coach Tomé, who was considered a confidant of Rubiales, was not up for discussion during the talks.

“The players have shown us their concern about the need to make profound changes in the federation, which has committed to making them immediately,” Francos said.

GNA

