Heavy flooding after record rainfall on Mallorca

Madrid, Sept 20, (dpa/GNA) – Heavy storms caused record rainfall in the south-west of the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca, resulting in the flooding of streets and houses, according to the weather service AEMET.

In the northern part of the island’s capital Palma, more than 100 millimetres of rain fell within 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday.

As much as 104 mm was measured at the Balearic University, and even 119 mm in the Secar de la Real region. This was the largest amount of rainfall measured at the two stations ever.

The local fire brigade had to pump water out of numerous basements and garages, and people in distress had to be rescued from a car, while elsewhere a roof collapsed.

The media reported considerable traffic jams, while many streams had turned into raging rivers.

No people were injured, and the situation on Mallorca and the other Balearic islands also affected by the storms has improved.

AEMET lifted the level two, or orange, severe weather warning on Wednesday afternoon.

However, a severe weather warning of level three, or yellow, was maintained for the north of the Catalonia region in Spain.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

