Minister assures swift rehabilitation of damaged road

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Kaleo, (UW/R), Sept. 09, GNA – Mr Fusca Ningkpeng, the Assembly Member of Kaleo East Electoral Area in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, says the Upper West Regional Minister has given the assurance that the portion of the Wa-Nadowli road within Kaleo that was severely damaged after a heavy downpour would be rehabilitated.

He said Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, assured the people of the community when he visited the disaster site at Kaleo on Monday, September 4, 2023, to ascertain the level of destruction the rain had caused.

According to Mr Ningkpeng, the Minister visited the site in the company of the Acting Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, the Regional and District Directors of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and some staff of the Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly.

However, the Assembly Member, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa at the Weekend said no contractor had visited the site yet since the minister’s visit and assurance.

“The minister assured us that they will hand over the site to a contractor, and the contractor will soon be on site.

But as we speak, there is nothing here to show that a contractor is coming on-site or a contractor has come to work, but the damage is dangerous, it needs urgent attention,” he explained.

It could be recalled that the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported on Monday, September 4, 2023, that a heavy downpour on Saturday night, September 2, 2023, had caused a dam at Kaleo to overflow its banks causing considerable damage to the road.

The road in its current state risks being cut off in the event of another heavy rain if nothing is done urgently to fix the current damage caused.

He said NADMO was also asked to assess the impact of the flood on the affected farmers whose crops were washed away by the flood and to assist them accordingly, but nothing had also been done in that regard.

Mr Ningkpeng reiterated calls on the Highway Authority and the appropriate quarters to construct gutters along the highway within the Kaleo township to control the flow of rainwater within the town.

He said that had become imperative because the lack of gutters along the road caused the flowing water to damage structures along the road.

Meanwhile, portions of the Wa-Nadowli-Babile road that were cut off in August 2021 were still to be tarred.

The inability of the government to fix those portions of the road had left them to deteriorate further, leaving them in a bad state.

GNA

