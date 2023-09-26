Eremon SHTS is in dire need of toilet facilities – Management

By Philip Tengzu

Eremon, (UW/R), Sept. 26, GNA – The Management of the Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Lawra Municipality says the school is in dire need of an improved toilet facility for effective environmental sanitation management.

It said the student population of about 1,400 depended on a filled-up ten-sitter KVIP toilet facility.

“Now we have one (toilet facility) which is even full, but they (the students) used sticks to work on it, to pound the faecal matter to go down so they can use it, so that is what we are managing with,” Mr Issah Ibrahim Shaibu, the Headmaster of the school, said.

Mr Shaibu said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Eremon on Tuesday.

He indicated that both male and female students at the school relied on that ten-sitter toilet facility, which he said was a source of worry to the school management.

He explained that though there were other KVIP toilet facilities in the school they were all filled up to the brim and all efforts of the school management to get them siphoned had not been successful.

“We met these KVIPs, which are no longer in existence, and they are choked with solid matter and getting a car to siphon them is a fiasco.

No car is willing to come so they are full to the brim with solid materials, WCs are missing in the system so we just need new toilet facilities to move the system,” Mr Shaibu lamented.

The Headmaster appealed to the government and benevolent individuals and organisations to come to their aid by providing the school with an improved toilet facility to enhance environmental hygiene management.

The poor state of the toilet facility at the Eremon SHTS had exposed the students to the outbreak of sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.

Also, the situation could force the students to practice Open Defecation within the school campus with its attendant consequence of the outbreak of sanitation-related ailments.

There was, therefore, the need for urgent intervention from the government and well-meaning Ghanaians to save the students from the risk of any sanitation-related disease such as cholera or typhoid.

GNA

