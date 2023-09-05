Merck Foundation awarded Best Health Sector Philanthropy of the year

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, Sept.5, GNA – Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has been awarded the Best Health Sector Philanthropy Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) at the 2023 Ghana Philanthropy Awards.

This adds on to the company’s growing list of achievements as the most impactful and influential NGO, whose initiative is shaping the future of Africa.

The Ghana Philanthropy Awards is an event organised by the Business Executive Limited to honour individuals and organizations engaged in charitable, corporate social responsibility and social investment programmes in Ghana.

This year’s awards, which is the second of its kind, was held on the theme: ‘Social Responsibility as a Means of Ensuring Inclusiveness in Socio-economic Growth and Development.’

Merck Foundation was recognised for its continuous effort and commitment to improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with a special focus on women and youth.

The Foundation has over the years made great impact in raising awareness about a wide range of social and health issues such as Ending Child marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education and Women Empowerment.

Some organizations awarded are The Hunger Project, Zongo Development Funds, Gifty Anti Foundation, Zoom lion Foundation, International Needs Ghana, The Network of Women and Growth and the African Women’s Development Fund.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019, 2020 ,2021 and 2022 expressed gratitude to The Business Executive Limited, organizers of the awards.

“We are honoured to be acknowledged as the Best Health Sector Philanthropy Non-Governmental Organisation in Ghana, it is encouraging to know that we are making an impact in Africa,” she said.

Dr Kelej said she and her team would continue to build on the achievement to transform the patient care landscape, create a culture shift, support girl education, empower women and break infertility stigma in Africa and beyond, saying; ‘We will continue to make history and be part of Africa’s legacy’.

Merck Foundation works closely with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Education, Information and Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, Media, and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social and economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.

The Foundation’s iconic “More Than a mother” campaign is a strong movement that aims to empower women living with Infertility through access to information, education, change of mind-set, and economic empowerment.

It supports countries in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective, and equitable fertility and reproductive care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility.

Through its ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation is contributing to the future of 100’s of girls in partnership with the African First Ladies of Burundi, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Liberia Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The aim is to provide an opportunity for girls to pursue their dreams and reach their potential through access to education.

GNA

