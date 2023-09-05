GFA appoints Didi Dramani as Black Galaxies Head Coach  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has been appointed as Head Coach of Ghana’s local side, Black Galaxies.

He would take over from Coach Annor Walker, who led the side to the just-ended Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars Assistant Coach would lead the team throughout the qualifiers for the next edition of the CHAN tournament.

To his credit, Coach Dramani led the Black Maidens to win Bronze at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Asante Kotoko in 2014.

The gaffer would be assisted by former Black Maidens coach, Baba Nuhu and former Hearts of Coach, Samuel Boadu.

