Menstruation not a shame – WADEP Director urges young girls 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Sept 14, GNA- Madam Iris Kophy, the Programme Director of Women and Development Project (WADEP) a non-government organisation (NGO) based in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has encouraged adolescent schoolchildren to be courageous during their monthly menstrual period and attend school.

According to her, most young girls of school going age shy away from school during their monthly flow (Menstruation), which to her was not a shame but a natural thing designated by God for a woman.

She said periods come after attaining a certain age, which should not prevent a girl from going to school.

Madam Iris also appealed to parents to help in providing their girls with sanitary pads that could aid them in managing their period.

She made this call when WADEP in collaboration with Movement for Change, an adolescent club based in Nkwanta South donated over 70 sanitary pads to girls at Kecheibi M/A Basic School.

Madam Ani Yaa Checheku, Headmistress of the School thanked them for their kind gesture saying, this donation came at the right time saying it would go a long way to help the girls during their menstruation period.

She said some of the boys took advantage of pad issues and lured them into sleeping with them in the name of supporting them to get pad which they end up getting pregnant.

She is therefore calling on other NGOs, Government entities, individuals and others to come and support them in the pad aspect.

Some of the students who could not hide their joy after receiving the sanitary pads thanked the donors for the donation but asked for more support.

GNA

