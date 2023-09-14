Demand slaughter permits from butchers before buying fresh meat- DVS 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA- The Directorate of Veterinary Services has urged the public to demand slaughter permits from butchers before purchasing fresh meat to ensure the wholesomeness of the animal product.

The Directorate said it had become aware of illegal slaughterhouses operating without authorisation and warned the public not to buy meat from sources that were not certified to carry out such activities.

At a media engagement in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Benjamin Kissi Sasu, Risk Communication Officer, Veterinary Services Directorate, described the situation as a public safety concern and appealed to the media and public to support efforts to sanitise the system.

He said the Directorate was putting measures in place to address the lapses in the system, adding that it had identified some unauthorized slaughterhouses for closure.

“We want to address the lapses sustainably, so we are engaging and educating the stakeholders. If you stop them at once, they will go back. So, we want to put the necessary structures in place for them to accept the right practices,” Mr Sasu said.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services, which operates under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is mandated to provide inputs for the formulation of animal and public health policies, promote livestock production to minimize the country’s dependence on imports of livestock and livestock products, control zoonotic diseases and monitor the provision of safe food of animal origin for human consumption.

Mr Sasu said the Directorate was working towards a new law that would expand the scope of its operations, broaden the punitive regime to cover emerging challenges in the sector.

He said the draft Act had been sent to the Attorney General for review and was hopeful that it would be passed soon to augment its work.

Mr Sasu urged those planning to establish slaughterhouses to seek approval from the Directorate.

He also advised importers of poultry and meat to obtain permits from the Directorate to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of the product imported.

GNA

