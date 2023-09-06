Let’s teach pupils the word of God – Rev Mrs Anaba

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Sept 06, GNA – Reverend Mrs Rosemond Anaba, the Director of the Desert Pastures International School in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, has called on Christian Basic Schools to teach pupils the “true gospel of God.”

She said parents entrusted the care of their children in the hands of Christian school authorities and encouraged teachers not to only build the academic lives of the pupils but teach them the true word of God and pray with them.

Reverend Mrs Anaba said such teachings would enable pupils in Christian schools to follow the path of Jesus Christ, live decent lifestyles and influence society positively in their adult life.

“Every one of these Christian schools, please, no child should pass through your class without getting the opportunity to serve Christ.

“That is your mandate,” she said.

Reverend Mrs Anaba, who is the Vice President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), made the call in a sermon themed: “The Saviouress” at an on-going programme dubbed ‘Love Revolution’ in Bolgatanga.

Apart from Reverend Mrs Anaba, who is one of the key speakers for the week-long programme, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the EAM and Prophet Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh, the General Overseer of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre are among the speakers.

Reverend Mrs Anaba insisted that no child in Christian schools, especially Fountain Gate Chapel schools should pass through the schools without reciting the “sinners’ prayer.”

“No child should pass through the school without saying the sinners’ prayer. Above all, you should be a model to these children,” Reverend Mrs Anaba told the congregation during the morning session of the programme.

She recalled that before the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of the Desert Pastures International School left, they gave their lives to Christ, baptised and spiritually prepared as they moved to the next level of education.

Reverend Mrs Anaba, also a Senior Pastor at Desert Pastures, a branch church of the Fountain Gate Chapel, urged teachers in Christian schools to regard their schools as Ministries and ensure pupils did not only gain academic excellence but were saved from evil in the world.

