Leaked IGP tape: Police interdicts COP Mensah, two others

Accra, Sept. 07, GNA — The Police Administration has interdicted Mr George Alex Mensah, Commissioner of Police (COP), and two other senior officers over an alleged plot to depose the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Dr George Akuffo Dampare,

The other officers are Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare.

The three police officers were cited by Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the trio he had held discussions with on the possibility of ousting the IGP, when he appeared on Monday before the Committee probing the alleged plot.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, of Public Affairs said the interdiction was to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording of a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a scheme to depose Dr Dampare ahead of the 2024 general election went viral.

As a result, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Babbin, Speaker of Parliament, constituted a seven-member bipartisan Committee to investigate the secret recording.

The Committee has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House. It is made up of three members, each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

It is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

Other members include Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South, Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West and Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

